Commission Minutes

Thursday, September 16, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 15, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved invoices 54218 and 54217 to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons, and Johnson for legal services.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #14 for Project RRP-000S(581).

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission regarding equipment issues.

Shannon Howe, engineer for Howe Company, met with the Commission to provide an update on Project RRP-000S (581).

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 16, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

Talia Hatfield, owner of Corner Perk, called to request a letter of approval to setup a craft beer stand during the upcoming barbeque contest on the square. The Commission approved a temporary caterer’s permit for Hatfield.

The Commission signed court orders 27-2021 through 33-2021.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Brett Peters, salesman for Altorfer, presented the Commission with a quote for a new 320GC with 42” Paladin mulcher.

Jim Kigar, Juvenile Officer, inquired about using the storage room between his office and the circuit judge’s office for additional storage for the juvenile office. The Commission asked Kigar to talk to the circuit clerk’s office to determine for what purpose the court system was using the room.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 23, 2021.