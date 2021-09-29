Lewis Bradford “Pat” Powell, 76, of Rutledge died September 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born on December 31, 1944 in Charlotte, NC. He lived most of his life in Scotland County. Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.

Pat spent many years working in the coal mines and construction as a back hoe operator.

Pat is survived by his significant other, Barbara Moore, of the home; a sister, Debbie (Mike) Bishop of Trenton; many nephews, cousins and special friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Barbara Moore, and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis MO 63555.

Graveside memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23 at the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Pat Powell by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis.