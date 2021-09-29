Leland “Bud” Boyd Wheeler Obituary

Leland “Bud” Boyd Wheeler, 77, of Memphis, MO passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO surrounded by his family.

Bud was born on June 1, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas to Boyd and Thelma Wheeler. He married his wife, Patricia (Rogers) Wheeler, who survives, on December 24, 1975. The couple has six children: Mark, Matthew, John, Buddy, Donna, and Wayne.

Bud went to Willow Springs High School in Willow Springs, MO. One of his favorite things about high school was football. He proudly wore the number 70 as did his son, Buddy, in high school and his grandson, Brody, his 1st year of Tiger Cub Football.

Two months short of graduating, Bud enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served 3 years in the navy on the USS Constellation CVA-64. While in the navy he also worked as an aviation store keeper and got his GED.

After serving in the US Navy he worked in a shoe factory and helped his uncle at a saw mill. He also had various other jobs throughout his life.

One of Bud’s greatest prides was raising a large garden every year. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Kansas City Chiefs play.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Thelma wheeler; 2 brothers, Calvin Grogan and Lloyd Wheeler; and a great grandson, Levi Grogan.

Bud is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Memphis; Six children: Mark (Kathy) Wheeler of Boston, GA, Matthew (Steve) Wheeler of Vancouver Canada, John (Jodie) Wheeler of Boston, GA, Buddy (Laci) Wheeler of Memphis, Donna (Garry) Talbert of Memphis, and Wayne (Lisa) Grogan of Gamila, AR; fourteen grandchildren: Ashley (Lynn) Wheeler of GA; Chris Wheeler of GA; Mitchell and Macie Wheeler of Boston, GA; Abbygail Wheeler of Fort Madison, IA; Lily, Brody, and Halley Wheeler of Memphis; Christopher (Jennifer) Talbert of Amory, MS; Jarrod (Jessica) Talbert of Harrisburg, MO; Joseph (Anna) Talbert of Memphis; Lonnie Ray Grogan of MO; Timothy (Torie) Grogan of MO; and Anthony (April) Grogan of Willow Springs, MO He is also survived by many great- grandchildren, ; one sister, Eldred Trowbridge of Eldorado Springs, MO; brother-in-law: Walter (Thelma) Rogers of Willow Springs, MO along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Wounded Warriors or the Tigers Club Football in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Pleasant Grove Church in Willow Springs, MO with Justin DeVries officiating under the direction of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Interment followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the family lot next to the church.

Pallbearers were Jarrod Talbert, Joseph Talbert, Christopher Talbert, Josh Wheeler, Brody Wheeler, and Ronnie Wheeler.

Honorary pallbearers were Lily Wheeler, Abbygail Wheeler, Hally Wheeler, Kayden Talbert, Breslin Talbert, Primm Talbert, Ryan Wheeler, Garry Talbert and William Wheeler.

Military graveside rites were provided with the American Legion Post # 23 of West Plains, Missouri and three from his unit.

