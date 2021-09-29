Helen Mallett Obituary

Helen Mallett, 93, of Anamosa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, under hospice care at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 27, 2021, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa. Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM to the time of service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, MO. Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with Helen’s family.

Helen Joan Smith was born on January 13, 1928, in Scotland County, MO, the daughter of Thomas Hubert and Anna June (Craig) Smith. She married John William Mallett on November 13, 1949 in Scotland County. The couple lived in Memphis, MO until 1969, then moved to Anamosa, IA making it their final home.

Helen was employed by Citizens Bank in Anamosa from 1970 until her retirement in 1998. She was a member of the Anamosa Red Hat Club, Anamosa Garden Club, and PTO. She was a hardworking, unassuming, dignified woman who enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband who passed away in 1986. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Craig and Myrtle Smith, and a nephew David Smith.

She is remembered by her sons, John (Lori) Mallett, Cedar Rapids and Robert (Marilynn) Mallett, Ravensdale, WA, grandchildren Jordan (Heather) Mallett, Chicago, IL, Courtney (Greg) Butler, Cedar Rapids, Daniel (Melissa) Hawkins, Maple Valley, WA, and Jennifer (Evan) Martin, Centerville, UT, great grandchildren Adam Mallett, Penelope Mallett, Liam Butler, Eva Marie Butler, Ryan Hawkins, Dylan Hawkins, Austin Martin, Taylor Martin, and Shea Martin, a sister-in-law Betty (Jack) Blackwell, Sedalia, MO and a niece Debra Smith, Kirksville, MO.

The family would like to expressly thank Helens neighbors, Tonya and Tim Woods, for the love and care they have shown Helen over the years. The family would also like to thank the staffs of Unity Point St. Luke’s Heart Center and Unity Point Hospice for their wonderful care.

Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, Anamosa, IA or First Presbyterian Church, Memphis, MO.