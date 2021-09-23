VFW Auxiliary Conducts September Business

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The VFW Post #4958 Auxiliary held brief meeting September 13. District #17 President Welte was unable to attend the meeting but will reschedule.

General orders for September and October were read, and the ground conducted monthly business.

During the meeting members were reminded to pay their dues which are payable to Trisha. All members’ dues have been paid in a single “lump” payment to the Department Treasurer. Each member is to send his/her individual dues payment to the local VFW Auxiliary treasurer, Trisha Roan. Members may also give dues to Shirley Eggleston or Jo Beth Harvey.

A co-ed dinner was held on September 16.