Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 23 counties in Missouri as primary natural disaster areas due to losses caused by excessive rain and flooding that began on May 1 and continues.

15 Years Ago

U.S. Senators Jim Talent and Kit Bond sent a letter to the U.S.Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Mike Johanns on September 15 requesting quick approval of the Governor’s request for a disaster declaration for 96 Missouri counties including Scotland County, affected by extreme drought.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Rural Fire Department was called to the Curvin Martin residence for a barn fire at approximately 7:15 am, September 23.

35 Years Ago

Aleatha Riney began writing for the Memphis Democrat over fifteen years ago. She started writing the McAdow news while she was living in the McAdow community.

45 Years Ago

The Rutledge R-IV Elementary School opened with a “shout and a bang” on Monday morning, August 30, 1976, as was reported by school Principal, Mrs. Delia Priebe, of Arbela. Mrs. Priebe also teaches the first thru fourth grades, made of sixteen, eight of whom are beginners. Mr. Edward Pulz of Rutledge is a teacher of the four upper grades, totaling sixteen students. Mr. Bill Neagle drives the bus, and Mrs. Laura Reeves and Mrs. Vivian Tull are the cooks and custodians.

55 Years Ago

Bus inspection was held at the North School, Monday, September 19, when 24 area buses were examined by the Highway Patrol, State Supervisor, and County Superintendent.

65 Years Ago

The new Coast-To-Coast hardware store owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Lord will open about October 1.

70 Years Ago

Josh Rash, Monday, returned to his former position as manager of the Missouri Midland Gas Company, replaceing Charles Carr who has moved to Kirksville. Mr. Rash for the past year has been in the army stationed at Camp Chafee, Ark.

Pvt. Chas. Berven, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.T. Berven has completed his Air Force basic airman indoctrination course at San Antonio, Texas, according to word received here this week.

75 Years Ago

During the rain and electrical storm Sunday afternoon, lightning struck a tree about thirty feet from the house, known as the Tom Wagner property, in hte east part of town, now occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Boley, and caused some excitement.

80 Years Ago

Beautiful, gorgeous, colossal, magnificent only partially describes the Centennal pageant which was put on last night and which will be presented again tonight for the exposition ground under the direction of Mrs. Arla B. William, who was assisted by Mrs. Ernest E. Leeper.

Harry S. Wagner, who for several years had been associated in business with George Davidson at the Standard Service Station, had leased the Skelly Oil Co., and had taken possession.

Senator Wm. Quinn of Maywood was here visiting friends and attending the Centennial and Free Fair this afternoon.

90 Years Ago

Old corn was sellling locally at 50 cents per bushel, oats 20 cents to 25 cents. Timothy seed which had been selling at $1.15 and gone up to $1.60 to $1.75.

Miss Marjorie Payne, who had been making her home in Chicago arrived here to make her home for the present.

100 Years Ago

The fine new high school building at Bible Grove was to be dedicated Sunday afternoon, September 25. Professor Smith of the Kirksville Teachers College was to speak and music to be by the Bible Grove band. Teachers in the first year’s school were Ruby Dalzell, H.K. Fleming, Edith Bradley, Lela Odell, and Velma Farley.

The body of Thomas R. Sanders, Jr., arrived here Friday morning September 16, from France where he was killed in the World War, on September 28, 1918. Funeral services were held at his home on Sunday September 18. Pall bearers were J.A. Daggs, Phillip Payne, Wade Critz, Joe Neese, Harry Lee Beard, and Bryan McQuoid.