Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

We are writing to invite the public to a benefit. Hearts For Hope is hosting a benefit on Saturday, September 25th from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Pentecostal Church of Memphis. We are hosting this benefit in hopes to raise funds for our home and mission.

Hearts for Hope is a Faith based nonprofit organization located in Memphis, MO, and was formed to help women get back on their feet after coming out of incarceration, addiction and/or domestic abuse.

Our program consists of a small working farm that sits on the edge of town and is designed as a one year, in house program that provides women a structured schedule, work, education, life skills, and therapy. Our mission is to empower women to thrive and succeed, while sharing the love of Jesus

Our benefit will consist of a free will concert by Mercy’s Bridge Band, on the grounds of the Pentecostal Church, dinner which will consist of smoked brisket prepared by Gary Shoop or turkey breasts, and a silent auction with several fun items.

We also have sponsorship opportunities available. Hearts for Hope is looking for businesses and/or persons willing to sponsor our mission on a monthly basis. For a monthly donation of $25 or more, your business or name would be displayed on the side of our food truck, be included in our advertisement in the newspaper, and receive one free meal from our food truck each month.

A steady form of income would help us become more sustainable, and better determine a budget for our household needs. We rely on donations to fill in when our business ventures do not cover what is needed. Your generous donations to our 501c3 may be used as a tax deduction due to our nonprofit status. Your support is greatly appreciated.

In closing, we would like to thank every business and individual that has helped us with this benefit so far, Gene’s Surplus, Rose Hardware, J’s Foods, Memphis Mercantile, Country View Store, Scotland County Pharmacy, Desktop Services, Josh & Sarah Parker, Pentecostal Church of Memphis, Corner Perk, Keith’s Cafe, Cook’s Men’s Store, Mauck’s Meat Market, Todd & Lezah Cline, Gary Shoop, and Kim Smith

There are many others who have supported the program with donations and prayer in the past. Thank you as well.

We hope to see you at our benefit.

Hearts For Hope Staff