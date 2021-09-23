Jauflione Chapter DAR September Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its regular meeting September 10, 2021 at the Christian Church in Memphis, MO. The meeting was opened in ritualistic form by regent Debbie Kauk with all members present participating.Opening prayer was gievn by Chaplain Nelda Billups. Roll call, time spent walking or riding the bus to school was answered by 9 members.

Those attending were Nelda Billups, Rhonda Davis, Debra Kauk, June Kice, Kathy Kiddoo, Patricia Miller, Susan Miller, Mary Morgan, and Joann Rood. President’s General’s message as well as Indian Minute was given by Patricia Miller. Constitution Minute was given by Nelda Billups. Kathy Kiddoo gave the treasurer’s report. The report was approved as read.

The program for this meeting was given by Jan Watts and Dennis DePree. The program was on the Patriot Guard. The Patriot Guard Riders is an organization based in the United States whose members attend funerals of members of the U.S. military and first responders at the invitation of a decedent’s family. This organization was founded in 2005 by Jeff Brown. Its purpose is to show honor and respect to fallen heroes. There are presently 348, 350 members nationwide. Jan is the senior Ride Captain of the NEMO area which included 18 counties. Jan has 7 Ride captains in her area. She plans and organizes all events that they attend. The normal attendance is approximately 6-12 riders. Jan has been a senior Ride captain since 2013. She shows selfless dedication to this group. The contact information to join this group is: PatriotGuard.com

New business: Northeast MO District Meeting is Wednesday September 22, 2021 in Madison, MO. Regent Kauk wil be attending. Regent Kauk announced that we have 2 new associate members joining the Jauflione Chapter. We welcome Emily Kiddoo-Klechen and Barbara Clark Greene. Upcoming events will be Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2021. We need to make plans next meeting as to what we want to do for the veterans of Scotland County. The next meeting will held October 1, 2021 at 2 pm at the Christian Church in Memphis. This meeting will be available by zoom if you cannot attend in person.

Meeting adjourned and refreshments were provided by Kathy Kiddoo were enjoyed by all.

Rhonda Davis, Secretary