Commission Minutes

Thursday, September 2, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 1, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the Missouri Association of Counties model notice regarding county use tax for publication pursuant to Senate Bill 153. The motion was seconded by Commission Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Chris Feeney, Transportation Planner for NEMO Regional Planning, presented the Commission with an update of local projects included in MoDOT’s STIP.

Jacob Justice with Hawkins-Harrison Insurance requested permission to quote the county’s property and liability insurance. The Commission granted the request.

Brian Brush informed the Commission that the ditches on County Roads 963 and 955 are silted in.

A public hearing was held at 11:30 A.M. for the purpose of amending the 2021 Budget. Brian Brush was in attendance. Commissioner Wiggins moved, and Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion, to amend the following budgets: FEMA and CARES. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission contacted Mike Hall, Marion County Emergency Services Director, to confirm their attendance at a virtual 911 grant update meeting at 10:30 A.M. on September 9, 2021, and discuss grant details.

The Commission contacted Scott Whitehill, producer for Arthur J. Gallagher, to request loss runs on the county’s property and liability insurance.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins- Absent, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the September 2, 2021 minutes with correction; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney came in with questions concerning the E911 grant proposal. A phone call was made to Brian Maydwell, Executive Director of the E911 Board.

Michael Billings, Road & Bridge Supervisor met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush and equipment issues.

Robert Kraus came in to talk to Commissioners about county road #400.

The Commissioners reviewed the Sales and Use Tax revenues along with General Revenue (Board of Prisoner) and Road & Bridge (CART Fees).

Commissioner Ebeling signed progress Invoice #17 for Project #BRO-NBIL B099 (23), Bridge #1200001 on CR #961.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins- Absent, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the September 8, 2021 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Ebeling reported that he had attended the Executive Board of TAC, and the Solid Waste and Public Housing meetings.

Commissioners audited and signed checks.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer presented the Commissioners with the monthly settlement.

A Zoom meeting was held with the following in attendance: Mike Hall, Executive Director NE MO Emergency Communications Center; Sheriff Bryan Whitney; Captain Bill Holland, City of Memphis; Erick Byrn, Scotland County Ambulance District; Chris Feeney, NEMO Regional Planning Commission; Scotland County Commissioners Ebeling and Rockhold; Clark County Commissioners Buddy Kattelman, Henry Dienst and Joe Humes. This was regarding the E911 Grant Application.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 9, 2021 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, met with the Commission to discuss that status of the E911 grant for Scotland County. The Commission requested a proposal from Mapping Solutions for the sheriff’s office to have access to the county mapping.

The Commission signed court order 26-2021.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues. Billings presented the Commission with a bid for tires.

The Commission reviewed the dust control policy that was implemented on July 3, 2013, and found that current operations are in compliance with the policy. The policy states, “[T]hat as a courtesy for county residents, from June 15th thorough October 15th of each year, the County will limit grading in front of residences that apply dust control products, except when biennial gravel is applied, or maintenance for public safety is necessary. Residents must meet with the County Commission to request a specified undisturbed area, and the specified area must be identified with large flags.”

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:03 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 16, 2021.