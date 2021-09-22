Roberta Fishback Obituary

Roberta E. Fishback, age 97, of Monroe City, MO passed away at 11:00 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Memphis Care Center in Memphis, MO.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Garner Funeral Home & Chapel in Monroe City. Pastor Steve Goughnour will officiate. Burial will follow the service in St. Judes Cemetery in Monroe City.

Visitation celebrating Roberta’s life will be 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Garner Funeral Home & Chapel.

The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal and the Garner Funeral Home & Chapel of Monroe City.

Roberta was born on March 2, 1924, in Knox County, Missouri the daughter of Rob and Nellie (McReynolds) Bone. She was united in marriage to James M. “Buster” Fishback, Jr. on March 21, 1942, in La Belle, MO. He preceded her in death on March 03, 2014.

Survivors include a son James R. Fishback and wife Janet of Downing, MO; son-in-law, Nick Mudd of Monroe City, MO; four grandchildren, Jamie Mudd (Sabrina) of Monroe City, MO, Michael Mudd of Quincy, IL, Tony Fishback (Christine) of Wildwood, MO and Christin Fishback Hylton (Robb) of Waynesville, MO; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Fishback, Hannah Fishback, Seth Monroe, Caleb Monroe, Joshua Monroe, Gavin Mudd and Grady Mudd; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fishback was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Mudd, brothers, David and Bill Bone, sisters, Phyllis Walker and Mary Jo Hamilton.

Mrs. Fishback worked in food services for the Hannibal Public Schools at Stowell Elementary for several years before her retirement.

In her free time, Roberta enjoyed bowling, knitting, quilting, gardening, canning and traveling. Mrs. Fishback was an amazing cook and baker. She loved to raise fruits and vegetables in her garden and share her crop with family and friends. At the age of 70 plus she was still climbing a ladder to pick cherries off her tree and one year had over 20 gallons to pit. Family was everything to Roberta and she cherished every moment spent together with them.

Roberta was a member of the Monroe City Christian Church and while living in La Belle was a member of the Eastern Star.

Pallbearers will be Seth Monroe, Caleb Monroe, Joshua Monroe, Gavin Mudd, Grady Mudd and Tyler Fishback.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Hannah Fishback, Jamie Mudd, Michael Mudd, Tony Fishback and Christen Fishback.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Roberta’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com