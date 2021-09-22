Braxton Xavier Linebaugh Obituary

Braxton Xavier Linebaugh, 4 year old, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away on Saturday morning, September 11, 2021 at his home in Memphis, Missouri.

Braxton was born on February 23, 2017, in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Bryan Barnard and Jessica Nicole Linebaugh.

He most recently lived in Memphis, Missouri and attended the Head Start and Pre-School at Scotland County Schools in Memphis, Missouri.

Braxton is survived by his mother, Jessica Linebaugh of Memphis, Missouri; siblings, Jasmine Linebaugh, Payton Linebaugh, Braydon Linebaugh, Brooklyn Linebaugh-Cornelison and John Cornelison all of Memphis; Grandparents, Brian and Jonnie Primm of Rutledge, Missouri and Steven Linebaugh of Rothville, Missouri; great grandparents, Patricia Holland of Grain Valley, Missouri and Donald Linebaugh of Marceline, Missouri, Shirley Harmon of Shiner, Texas, Norman Primm of Rutledge, Missouri; a cousin, Oliver Linebaugh of Rutledge, Missouri; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandpa, Ronald Holland; great grandma, Bettena (Tina) Linebaugh; and a cousin, Sophia Linebaugh.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Colony Cemetery at Colony, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Braxton may be left to the Scotland County School. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.