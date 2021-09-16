Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Campers seeking to stay at Lake Show Me near Memphis saw their opportunities expand in 2011. Three additional sites were added to the facilities, expanding the capacity to 13 campgrounds.

15 Years Ago

After several months of sitting on the table seeking a hospitable agreement between the two parties, the Memphis City Council acted at a September 7 meeting to decide on an application to rezone property recently purchased by the Scotland County Health Department.

25 Years Ago

A special open meeting will be held September 10 at 7:00 pm at the Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Building to allow discussion of a proposed automatic meter-reading program for the City of Memphis.

35 Years Ago

Memphis Merchants will hold Memphis Grand Opening Saturday, September 20th. Participating merchants will be holding store-wide salesand special item sales.

45 Years Ago

The office of Hon. Christopher Bond, Governor of the state of Missouri, late last week indicated that the Governor would be on hand at 9:30 am Saturday for the purpose of touring the new high school building and meeting and visiting with patrons of the district and residents.

55 Years Ago

The City of Gorin will try wells as a source of its city water supply for residents, it was reported last week.

An engineer and geologist from Layne-Western have investigated a well site on the old Sinclair Pumping Station grounds and have also gained excess to the log kept on the wells by the Sinclair Co. From the study they deem it likely Gorin can get a good water supply in that immediate area and also that the water should be of a suitable quality.

60 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Simerl of Hannibal are the parents of a daughter born September 8th at a Hannibal hospital. She weighed 8 lbs and 1 oz. and has been named Katherine Anne.

65 Years Ago

Mr. S.H. Cushing and part of his crew have arrived in Memphis and have set up headquarters in the Foley Building preparation for the construction of rural lines which will begin in the next ten days to two weeks, depending upon the availability of materials.

70 Years Ago

Miss Lucille Trotter of Ft. Madison, IA left Saturday by plane for a month’s vacation in South Africa. Miss Trotter has had employment at the W.A. Sheaffer Pen Co., in Ft. Madison for a number of years.

Mrs. Jack Dunn was elected president Monday evening of the newly organized Bible Grove Community Association, meeting in the Bible Grove school.

75 Years Ago

Steam engines, which have been the motive power on the local K & W railroad through Memphis since the start of the railroad 75 years ago this month, have been replaced with diesel units.

80 Years Ago

Perry Nelson of Keokuk, brick contractor of the new Coca Cola Bottling Warehouse in Memphis, was instantly killed in a car wreck on Highway 15 about five miles north of Memphis yesterday afternoon, September 10, about 3 o’clock.

The wheat crop insurance sign up for 1942, which was completed Saturday was successful in Scotland County, according to Okley A. Lancaster, chairman of the County AAA Committee.