Vietta Marie Hale Obituary

Vietta Marie (Phillips) Hale, 63, Centralia, MO passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1958 in Carthage, MO the daughter of the late Homer and Peggy (Gallaspie) Phillips. On November 25, 1983, she was united in marriage to Tom Hale.

In addition to her husband Tom of 38 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Tony Teel of Mexico, MO, Amanda Long and her husband Jim of Memphis, MO, Chris Teel and his wife Amie of Centralia, MO and Ryan Hale of Centralia, MO; thirteen grandchildren Sam Teel, Renee (Jacob) Outlaw, Preston Teel, Kara Teel, Julie Long, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Quenton Long, Connor Teel, Hudson Teel, Lucas Teel, Emma Teel and Nathaniel Hale; her brothers Homer Lee Phillips and his wife Fran of Jefferson City, MO and John Phillips and his wife Marcia of Callao, MO; her sisters Deana Phillips and Malcolm of Hallsville, MO and Misty Robb and her husband Cliff of Hallsville, MO; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, a sister Linda Kelsey and a brother Michael Phillips preceded her in death.

Vietta first worked at State Farm Insurance company in Columbia, MO. Later she joined her husband Tom as the secretary of their business Centralia Auto Service for 13 years. She spent many years caring for her family, making crafts and gardening. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Columbia, MO and loved spending time with all of her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Liberty Baptist Church in Columbia, MO. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Liberty Baptist Church in Columbia, MO. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Campground Cemetery near Downing, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net