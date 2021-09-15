Joyce Ann (Akey) McGoldrick Obituary

Joyce Ann (Akey) McGoldrick, 86 of rural Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

The daughter of DeLouse Henry and Thelma Irene (Downing) Akey, she was born on December 3, 1934 in Van Buren-Harrisburg Township, Iowa. On August 14, 1971 in Bloomfield, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Wayne Alvin McGoldrick.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wayne McGoldrick of rural Lancaster, Missouri; one son, Dale Bogan and wife, Leola of Utah; one daughter, Julie Collis and husband, Jesse of Queen City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Tim Bogan and wife, Michelle of Georgia, Damon Bogan and wife, Shelley of Georgia, Jamie Scott and husband, David of Gorin, Missouri, Jacklynn Thorne and husband, Joshua of Muscatine, Iowa, Jessica Collis and significant other, John Herring of Queen City, Missouri; several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one aunt, Lee Huff of Milton, Iowa; 2 sisters, Pauline Lasley of Columbia, Missouri and Doris Blake of Richland, Iowa; nieces and nephews; other family members and many good neighbors and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law.

Joyce was a cook at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri retiring after several years of employment there. She was a very active member of the Sew and Guild Quilting Club. She loved her quilting and gave several to family and friends. She loved the time she was able to spend with her family and especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and canning as she was good at both!

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith of Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You” and “When We All Get To Heaven”. Pallbearers will be David Scott, John Herring, Daniel Yearns, Caleb McGoldrick, Tyler McGoldrick and Gabriel Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be George Eslinger and Joshua Thorne. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Schuyler County Cancer Relief Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.