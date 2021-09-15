Ila Kathlene Saxon-Schultz Obituary

Ila Kathlene Saxon-Schutz, 95, of Savanna, IL, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.

She was born the daughter of Ora Earl and Margret Ann (Wright) Armstrong on February 8, 1926, in Bible Grove.

Kathlene accepted Christ on September 4, 1939, and was baptized while joining the Arbela Baptist Church. She attended several elementary schools in Missouri before the last being the Granger High School. She left in 1941 to go to work in Ft. Madison before later attending sheet metal school and doing electric wiring for the Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, KS. Kathlene attended Clinton Community College, taking courses in different phases of welding and firefighting. She was a member of Board Camp, AR, where she was a volunteer fire fighter for 10 years. Kathlene then attended Rich Mountain Community College for three years taking courses in social science.

Kathlene married Carl Brunner Saxon on November 3, 1957, at the Arbela Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on April 12, 1966.

She later married Claud Albert Schutz on December 23. 1971.

She worked for many years as a waitress, cook or caregiver. She also worked at Boeing Aircraft, Shaeffer Pen Co., Dayspring Card Co., and Shellar Globe. She retired from Collis Co. in Clinton, IA.

Kathlene enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, reading, attending music fests and jam sessions – mainly blue grass. She was an avid quilter until 2017. Kathlene created hundreds of quilts for her extended family and the homeless. She loved sharing stories with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she enjoyed her dog.

She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Clinton, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Leland, Kenneth, Merlin Gale, Vancel and Dallas Armstrong; sisters: Norma, Doris, Cleota Armstrong, Lois (Armstrong) Drillon and Iris Armstrong; a niece, Doris Jean (Drillon) Fitzgerald; nephews: Roger and Randy Armstrong; a grandson, Nathan Cokel; granddaughter, Kaitlin Royanne Saxon; along with several brothers and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her children: Terry Lee (Pam) Lambert of Memphis, Donna Ann Wilkerson of Savanna, IL, Janice Elaine Neff of Stronghurst, IL, and Jay Dean (Lisa) Saxon of Camanche, IA; twin siblings: Delma Kelley of Crossroads, TX, and Darrell (Wilma) Armstrong of Beaumont, CA; several children and great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held September 9 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Dr. Robert Moseley, pastor of the Arbela Baptist Church, officiating. Burial was in the Bible Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to hospice and can be left at or mailed to Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

