Sew & Go Quilt Guild Regular Meeting

The guild on August 10 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis.

Debbie Payne, president, called the meeting to order.

Elaine Burkholder and Linda Koser oversaw food, which was enjoyed by all.

Minutes were presented by secretary Nettia Overhulser. Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was not given due to the absence of Jeannie Childress.

We will be going on a shop hop in September to the Missouri Star Quilt Company.

We discussed having a fundraiser. A luncheon is to be held in October.

We received our first challenge of the year. It will be to make 121/2-inch block of a pattern we have never made before.

In September we will have a program on wool applique.

We will be working on getting new t-shirts for the guild.

Those showing projects were Mary Creek, Nettia Overhulser, Susan Chidester, and Janet Bryant.

Amy Ahrens is getting membership data to the printer.

Others attending were Barbara Blessing, Doris Blake, Joyce McGoldrick, JoAnn Schultz, Treva Wittstock, Tina M. Newcomb, Barbara Clark, and Jane Martin.

Submitted by

Tina Newcomb