Pavement Work Scheduled for Routes in Clark County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HANNIBAL– Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be pavement work on in Clark County. Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.

Clark County Route DD – Sep. 13-14, the road will be closed from Route C to the end of State Maintenance for patching operations.

Clark County Route F – Sep. 15, the road will be closed from Route P to U.S. Route 61 for patching operations.

Please use alternate routes during these times. It is very important to eliminate distractions while driving. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

MoDOT’s mission is to provide a world-class transportation system that is safe, innovative, reliable and dedicated to a prosperous Missouri. Please do your part to help us achieve a safe system by wearing your seat belt every time and putting your phone down while driving…for your safety and our workers. Take the pledge – Buckle Up, Phone Down.