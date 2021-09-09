Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

On Friday evening, September 2, the Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety and its partners were in Kahoka at the Clark County Indians versus Scotland County Tigers’ football game to encourage students to take the pledge to “Not Text and Drive.”

15 Years Ago

Scotland County Antique Fair Results: Jolly Jacks and Jill’s 4-H received first place in the youth division, First Baptist Church won the church division and Scotland County Memorial Hospital won the commercial division.

Parade bands: Schuyler County R-1 received first place and second place went to Scotland County R-1.

Window Displays: First place and a $25 cash award went to Memphis City Hall and first place in the business/organization category to Farley’s.

In the Category Draft Horse pull, ten teams competed for first placewith the overall winner being Ryan Smith from Clark County, pulling 10,500 pounds.

Twenty-five total quilts entered this year’s quilt show. First place and $50, went to Hazel Buford, scond place and $25 went to Thelma Gaffney and third place and $25 went to Elaine Forrester.

Raffle winners include Janet Hamilton on Thursday night, $100; Lisa Wells on Friday night, $100; and Beverly Moore on Saturday night, $100.

The Silent Auction quilt high bidder was Jane Butler.

25 Years Ago

Amanda Boyer has been notified her poem, “Hurdles” has been certified as a semi-finalist in 1996 North American Open Poetry Contest, sponsored by the National Library of Poetry.

35 Years Ago

To Primarily reflect a change in supplier rates, the Missouri Public Service Commission has authorized the Great River Gas Company to reduce the annual natural gas rates of its customers by approximately $1 million, effective September 1, 1986.

45 Years Ago

J.A. Elenbaas “Jim” has been appointed manager of J.C. Penney in Memphis, succeeding Mal Morrissey, who has been appointed manager at Chillicothe, IL

55 Years Ago

Richard N. Payne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Neal Payne, 320 W. Madison, Memphis, MO, was one of the one hundred thirteen graduates of the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, September 2, 1966. While attending school he became a member of Phi Sigma Eta, a National Scholastic and Social Fraternity, and upon graduation was one of the receipients of the President’s Award. At that time he was received into membership in MU Sigma Alpha, a national honor fraternity for students graduating in the top ten percent of the class with a grade average of 95%.

65 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Lord arrived in Memphis this week from Des Moines, IA and moved into the Croley property recently vacated by Mr. and Mrs. Grover Jennings. Mr. Lord will have charge of the new Coast-to-Coast hardware store here which will be located on the south side of the square in the building which has just been remodeled.

75 Years Ago

The Scotland County Athletic Association representatives of four schools in Scotland County, Bible Grove, Gorin, Granger, and Memphis, met at Memphis, September 10, for the purpose of organizing a County Athletic Association for the year 1946-1947.

80 Years Ago

James Brown, farmer living five miles east of Lancaster died Saturday afternoon about four o’clock from injuries suffered earlier when was struck by an automobile. He was about 65 years of age, says the Kirksville Daily Express.

The month of August was below normal in rainfall, very hot days with a few hot nights. We had six days the temperature ran from 100-102.

100 Years Ago

Mrs. Emily Shaw and Miss Ella Shaw left Wednesday morning for Evanston, IL where Miss Shaw taught. They were accompanied by Maurice Scott, who was to attend high school there.

Memphis voted 307 to 107 to extend the water and light systems in the city.

The Dover W.C.TU. elected Mrs. Alada Morrow, president; Mrs. Bertie Huggins, vice president; Mrs. Bertha Barnett, secretary, and Mrs. Bessie McCune, treasurer.