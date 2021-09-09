Bridge Work Scheduled for Adair County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL– Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be preforming bridge maintenance on routes in Adair County. Please see the dates and locations below.

U.S. Route 63- Sep. 14, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic approximately one-half mile south of Missouri Route 6 on the bridge over Patterson Street in Kirksville. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 6 – Sep. 15, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic at the bridge over Spring Creek, 350 feet east of Route K. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times or use alternate routes. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

MoDOT’s mission is to provide a world-class transportation system that is safe, innovative, reliable and dedicated to a prosperous Missouri. Please do your part to help us achieve a safe system by wearing your seat belt every time and putting your phone down while driving…for your safety and our workers. Take the pledge – Buckle Up, Phone Down.