ILA KATHLENE (ARMSTRONG) SCHUTZ

Funeral services for Ila Kathlene Schutz, 95, of Savanna, IL, formerly of Arbela, are pending with the Gerth Funeral Service.

Ila Kathlene Schutz died Monday morning, September 6, 2021 at the Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.

She was the daughter of the late Ora Earl and Margret Ann (Wright) Armstrong of Bible Grove.