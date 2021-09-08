Clothes Closet to Help Residents in the Area

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance has recently announced the opening of their newly constructed Clothes Closet building. Pastor Jack Sumption said, “we appreciate and thank the congregations from Scotland County, many local businesses and individual who had a part in making the new SCMA Clothes Closet a reality.” A celebration/appreciation supper was held on August 30th for those who volunteered and/or provided materials, services or funding.

The new Clothes Closet building, which sits next the Food Pantry, is all but complete. Several small projects outside the building remain, but it is ready to open. The new building boasts a space to drop off donations, a cleaning machine for washing and sanitizing incoming items, a changing rom/bathroom, and an office.

Additionally, due to the larger space made available in the new building, there is enough room to space racks and allow people to have room to browse without feeling crowded. There are plenty of clothes available; on the top shelves are several tubs filled with winter clothes and several bags of winter coats, which Clothes Closet director Priscilla Sterner plans to start swapping out on the racks, which are filled with an abundance of summer clothes, scrubs, jeans, and dresses. Specific items available include purses, footwear, ladies, men’s and children’s clothing, scrubs, footwear, and books.

Regarding volunteer opportunities, Sterner mentioned that anyone who would like to volunteer is welcome, pointing out that the Clothes Closet staff would be welcoming of anyone who wants to help. Sterner then said that volunteer opportunities can also be a way to pay back hours for community service. Sterner said she keeps a log of hours put in to get credit for their community service.

At present the schedule for the Clothes Closet is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 11-3 and the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month. Hours will be limited on distribution days at the Food Pantry, due to the limited parking space.