Scotland County Deputy Interrupts Burglary, Two Kahoka Men Arrested

By Echo Menges

Two suspects were caught burglarizing a shed and vacant house in rural Granger, MO, on Saturday morning, August 28, 2021, by Scotland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Moss.

Shawn Michael Sturm, 34, of Kahoka, and Andy Ray McVeigh, 45, of Kahoka were allegedly caught pillaging a vacant house and storage building located on Highway 136. Stolen items were found in an S-10 truck belonging to Sturm. Advanced burglary tools were also found in the truck along with items believed to have been recently stolen from other locations.

Sturm and McVeigh are accused of causing damage to the property by breaking a storm window and screen to evade capture, and forcibly breaking a door lock to enter the house.

A search of the truck allegedly yielded methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe, which was located in a door pocket on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Sturm was taken into custody at the scene, and McVeigh turned himself in several hours later at the city park in Luray.

Both men allegedly admitted to the investigator that they smoked meth the morning of the burglary.

Scotland County Prosecutor April Wilson has filed multiple criminal charges against the men.

Sturm is facing two counts of burglary – second degree, Class D felonies, one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor, stealing, a Class A misdemeanor, and property damage, a Class B misdemeanor in Case No. 21SE-CR00058. He is being held at the Scotland County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. He is currently on probation.

McVeigh is facing two counts of burglary – second degree, Class D felonies, one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor, and property damage, a Class B misdemeanor in Case No. 21SE-CR00059. He is being held at the Scotland County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

According to the Probable Cause Statements filed in their respective cases, the men are primary suspects of interest “in multiple crimes of theft, stealing, and tampering with and stealing a vehicle in Clark County as well as additional cases in Lee County, Iowa.”

Sturm and McVeigh are scheduled to appear before Scotland County Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly J. Nicoli for initial arraignments on September 14.

This story was written using information from court documents filed in the cases against Shawn Sturm and Andy McVeigh, which is one-sided. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.