Memphis FFA Trap Team Fields 5 Teams This Season

The Scotland County High School Memphis FFA Trap Team had tryouts August 3-6 at the Lake Show-Me Trap & Skeet Range. Four nights of tryouts were held. Shooters could shoot rounds of 25 each night for a total of 8 rounds and the shooters’ two lowest rounds were dropped for the shooters’ final scores at the end of the four nights. A total of 29 FFA students make up 5 teams. Along with a Boys A Team and a Boys B Team, there is a Boys C Team and a Girls A Team and a Girls B Team. Senior Eli Kigar and Junior Elsie Kigar were selected by their peers to be leaders as this year’s Co-Captains.

The Memphis FFA Chapter will field 5 trap teams this season. When shooting competitions that gender designate between boys and girls teams, there will be Boys A, Boys B and Boys C Teams and Girls A and B Teams, based on weekly shooting averages. When there are no gender designations, teams will be co-ed, according to individual averages placing the shooters on an A, B C, D or E Team.

The individual averages for the shooters after try-outs are as follows: Eli Kigar (av. 24.00), Senior; Hayden Long (av. 23.67), Senior; Eric Mohr (av. 23.17), Junior; Elsie Kigar (av. 22.67), Junior; Alex Long (av. 22.33), Senior; Hunter Holt (av. 21.83), Sophomore; Hugh Baker (av. 21.50), Sophomore; Will Montgomery (av. 21.33), Senior; Aaron McDaniel (Av. 21.17), Junior; Corbin Blessing (av. 20.83), Sophomore; Hunter Cook (av. 20.00) Senior; Payton Frederick (av. 19.67), Sophomore; Merit Miller (av.19.50), Freshman; Madi Frederick (av. 19.33), Sophomore; Penelope Cline (av.19.17), Junior; Mason Parsons (av.19.00), Freshman; Kendal Anderson (av. 18.33), Sophomore; Mason Mallett (av. 16.00), Freshman; Megan Frederick (av.15.67), Freshman; Phillip Esser (av. 15.17) Junior; Emma Gist (av.15.00), Freshman; Cassidy Frederick (av. 14.00), Freshman; Kylie Small (av. 14.00), Freshman; Cody Briggs (av. 13.67), Freshman; Kallen Hamlin (av.13.50), Sophomore; Hannah Campbell (av. 12.83), Freshman; Kasidee Jack (av. 12.00), Freshman; Emma Harvey (av. 10.50), Sophomore; and Reese Cook (av.7.50), Freshman.

One tradition that the team always enjoys is the “shoot a hat” of the team member that shoots a perfect 25/25 or 50/50 for their first time. Eric Mohr (Junior) earned that honor with a 25/25 during try-outs and the hat shooting took place during practice on August 23rd.

The trap team will be in their first competition of the season on September 11th when teams from around the northern half of Missouri participate in both the Schuyler County Tournament and the Scotland County Tournament that day. The Schuyler County Shoot will take place at Bosco’s south of Lancaster and

the Scotland County Shoot will be at the Lake Show Me Trap & Skeet facility. The public is welcome to bring a lawn chair and attend and watch the shooting competitions, concessions will be available as a fundraiser for the team.

The Memphis FFA Trap Team also invites the public out to watch them shoot as they host the annual fundraiser Shoot-a-Thon and Alumni Shoot on Sunday, September 19th at Little Fox River Sporting Clays north of Azen, MO, starting at 11 am and running all afternoon, with a food stand as part of the fundraiser. Please bring a lawn chair. Call Waltedda Blessing, Memphis FFA Chapter Advisor, for more information or to sponsor one of the FFA trap shooters at the Scotland County School District at 660- 465-8531 or email at [email protected] k12.mo.us. Anyone is welcome to attend and anyone of any age and shooting skill level can shoot at the fundraiser on September 19th. Spectators are always invited to any of the trap shooting competitions.