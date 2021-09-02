Local Residents Chosen As Missouri Farm Family For Scotland County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Memphis, Mo-Dr. Jeff & Trinity Davis of Memphis were among the families honored during the 62nd annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 16 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Davis family was selected as the Scotland County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Scotland County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes children Sadie and Clara Davis.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Davis family operate a 20-acre farm comprised of pasture ground that provides home to sheep, cattle, chickens, and ducks. A refurbished pig feeding floor provides farm-raised pork for the family, and a few llamas, are enjoyed as mild-mannered members of the farm and also provide herd and flock protection. Besides breeding and raising their own sheep for the show season, a primary focus of the Davis’s farm is for food production. The Davis’s regularly consume their own lamb, pork, beef, and eggs and maintain a small business of custom-raised meat and eggs.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension and Engagement.

The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”