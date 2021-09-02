Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

60 Years Ago

The new Memphis Bowling Lanes, located on the US No. 135 in east Memphis are rapidly nearing completion.

The Soil Conservation Service located in Scotland County has announced that another member has been added to the staff of the local office. His name is James P. Dantrip, who comes here from New Madrid, MO.

70 Years Ago

With completion this week of work on the starting gate to be used for the Labor Day Races, preparations for the Scotland County first Homecoming Race meet and Horse Show are rapidly being concluded.

Rep. and Mrs. Wesley McMurry attended a Legislator’s Day, August 21, at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

The 1950 Memphis high school enrollment figure of 231 was passed in the pre-enrollment at the school building yesterday afternoon, according to Supt. R. L. Terry.

Charles E. Harris was notified last week that he is to act as county chairman of the 1951 Crusade for Freedom.

80 Years Ago

Plans for celebrating Scotland County’s one hundredth birthday are nearing completion and when the Centennial and Free Fair opens on September 15, everyone is going to be proud of hte fact that they live in Scotland County and have had a part in this Centennial Celebration. This announcement was made by J.A. Daggs, chairman of the Centennial Committee. More than a hundred people serving on scores of different committees report that their part of the celebration will be ready.

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Smith celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary Wednesday evening, August 20, at their home 2.5 miles east of Memphis.

At the meeting of the county court, Harry H. Barnett was appointed justice of the peace for Jefferson township to succeed Wm. J. Montgomery, who resigned recently.

One hundred and seventeen women, members of the Chaper C, P.E.O., and invited guests attended the celebration honoring the 50th birthady of the chapter at the Christian Church in Memphis last Friday, August 22.

90 Years Ago

Mt. Sterling Christian Church was struck by lightning.