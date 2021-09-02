It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

Good morning. What beautiful weather we have been having this past week. We are continuing to mow grass each week or less, as we have had abundant rainfall. We certainly have many, many hummingbirds here at the farm.

I am usually preparing between four and six cups daily right now, and they can empty a feeder in no time.

I have a suction hook on my dining room window and that gives me an up close look at them when they are feeding, and gives me a good photo op as well. Many of them that we are seeing right now is juveniles. They wont be leaving any time soon, as they will begin migration in late summer or fall. Usually, my target date is October 1.

Their nesting season is late spring through summer. I don’t keep track of how much sugar I have went through in the last two weeks. I know many of my readers have commented that they have been having loads of them as well.

I purchase a large 10 lb bag so I dont really keep a running total on how much sugar. White table sugar is what you want to use. The sugars most abundant are in insect pollinated flowers.

I see many hummingbirds on my hosts blooms, cleome, morning glories, petunias, and any trumpet shaped blooming flower. Fortunately, the easiest and most economical substitute for natural nectar is our recipe for one part sugar to four parts water. It is important to use on granulated white sugar. I make mine with hot tap water and shake until mixed. Store in refrigerator.

You always want good quality water, and there is no need to use red food coloring or the purchased mix. I use very hot water to dissolve the sugar. You can make up to a weeks worth and store in refrigerator. That would be a lot for me to store.

Of course, in warmer humid weather, mold and cloudiness will be a problem, so you will need to wash your feeder often. An old toothbrush and good bleach cleaner is all it takes. I prefer a feeder with a perch on it, so you can get a better look at the birds and let them rest while they eat.

The hummingbirds have been a great source of entertainment for us this summer, especially in the last two weeks. God’s work is amazing and wonderful for us to enjoy.

I call my front porch my hummingbird haven, and it truly is many times hosting as many as 30 birds at once.

I have 5 feeders throughout the yard and they are all busy. They are chattering right now as I write this on my deck. Let’s just say it keeps one busy checking and filling feeders sometimes three times a day. Enjoy them until October. Your feeders will be busy.

Until next time good bird watching.