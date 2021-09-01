Vera Elaine Smith

Vera “ Elaine” Boise Vassar Smith, 96, of Memphis, MO passed away Sunday afternoon, August 22, 2021, at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis. The daughter of Hubert and Bessie Reedy Boise, she was born April 21, 1925 in rural Scotland County.

She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Scotland County graduating from the Memphis High School with the class of 1941. She went on to further her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree from the Northeast Missouri State College at Kirksville, MO in 1945.

She moved to Fairfield, IA where she worked for the Job Service office for forty years retiring there in 1996. She continued to live in Fairfield until she moved back to Memphis in 1998 where she resided throughout the rest of her days. When her health failed she decided to seek constant care at the nursing home until her Lord called her home.

Some of her interests were taking care of her pets, going to the Nutrition Site for visiting and enjoying the company and meals, attending yard sales just looking for terrific finds, along with investing in antiques and properties in Fairfield, IA and in Scotland County, MO. Her latest, owning a couple of properties in Memphis and a farm that was rented out for raising crops and seasonal hunters that came during deer season.

She was a member of the Memphis United Methodist Church an served in many capacities including the Martha’s Circle. Other memberships included Red Hat Society of Scotland County, and The Lions Club of Fairfield, IA.

She was preceded her in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughter: Diana (George) Koontz of Memphis; 3 grandchildren: Lori (Scott) Ruckman of Omaha, NE, Rob Scott of Kearney, NE, and Kevin (Jessica) Koontz of Eldon IA; 4 great-grandchildren: Kobe Scott, and Karleigh Scott of Kearney, NE, Joseph Koontz of Eldon IA, and Kamen McManus of Hastings, NE along with her faithful furry friend, Blaze.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Memphis United Methodist Church in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison, St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Graveside services were held Thursday afternoon, August 26, 2021, at 1:;00 P.M. at the Memphis Cemetery with Pastor Mary Lou Toft officiating.

Pallbearers were Kevin Koontz, Rob Scott, David Smith and Patrick Hines.

Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.