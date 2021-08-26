Local 4-H Youth Takes Part In 2021 Missouri State Fair

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SEDALIA, MISSOURI – August 12-22, 2021

Elsie Kigar of Bible Grove in Scotland County Missouri, a member of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club demonstrated “How To Make Lemon Blueberry Loaf.”

She was selected to give her demonstration at the Missouri State Fair. Missouri 4-H members compete at county events in order to qualify for teh State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations.

Demonstrations are a great way fo sharing what the youth has learned in 4-H projects focused on STEM and Agriculture, Healthy Living, and Civic Engagement. Preparing for demonstrations helps 4-H youth develop research, organizational, and communication skills. Presenting a demonstration helps 4-H youth build poise, confidence, and public speakign skills.

For more informationa bou the University of Missouri Extension 4-H program, contact Kristy Eggleston-Wood at the Scotland County Extension Center at 660-465-7255.