Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

International Eyecare Center is opening an office at the Scotland County Hospital this month.

“This partnership with IEC is huge benefit to the residents of Northeast Missouri,” said Marcia Dial, Scotland County Hospital CEO. “We need vision care that is accessible in this area and we are so pleased that the officials at IEC recognized that and wanted to partner with us for these services at the Hospital.”

15 Years Ago

The first day of school did not get off to a good start for much of the Class of 2007 at Scotland County R-1 High School as a member of the school’s seniors were involved in a six-vehicle traffic accident during the traditional “Senior Chase.”

The ritual saw its last episode turn terribly wrong at just after 8:00 am on Monday, August 21 on Highway 15 north in Memphis near the entrance to the C & C Contracting shop.

25 Years Ago

Three Memphis FFA members exhibited sheep the past week at the Missouri State Fair. Wally Cottrell, son of Bill and Cindy Cottrell; Kelly Ward, son of Randy and Debbie Ward; Travis Stott, son of Clifton and Reta Stott exihibited in the show with other FFA members from throughout Missouri.

35 Years Ago

Sunday morning, August 24, Brother Larry Groom assumed the pastorate at First Baptist Church, Memphis. The local congregation has been without a pastor for over a year. Serving as supply pastor for the past ten years months has been Brother Jim Ingersol, Unionville.

45 Years Ago

Floyd (Jack) Dunn has been elected President of the Missouri Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Board of Directors. Mary Edith Dunn was elected President of the Ladies Auxiliary. They have been vice presidents of their respective positiions for the past two years.

55 Years Ago

Two AWOL sailors from the Naval Training Center of Great Lakes were picked up Monday by Deputy U.S. Marshal Ferdinand A. Creeley and a St. Louis police officer and taken to St. Louis to answer charges of auto theft interstate. The two were picked up west of town Friday night by Trooper Truman Wood and Night Marshal Cline after they had no taillight on their auto and later could not produce proof of ownership of the vehicle which bore a Delaware license.

60 Years Ago

The marriage of Miss Sharon Lynn McPherson and Don Evans Miller took place August 20th at the Memphis Methodist church. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Condley McPherson and the bridgegroom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Miller of Kirksville, MO.

A daughter, Barbara Ellen, was born to Lt. Col. and Mrs. John M. Merritt July 28 at Walter Reed General Hospital at Washington, D.C. Mrs. Merritt is the former Mary Mankopf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mankopf.

65 Years Ago

Mrs. Evelyn Kisling of Memphis won a trip to New York for herself and husband Virgil Kisling, or, if she chooses, she may accept 500 silver dollars. The “Millionaire’s Weekend in New York” is sponsored by two merchants in other lines of business in the KTVO territory. Mrs. Kisling won her trip through a registration at the local Mackie-Williams food store.