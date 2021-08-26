B.R.A.K.E.S. Program for Young Drivers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are teaming up to bring Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) Teen Pro-Active Driving School to the Missouri Emergency Vehicle Operation Course (EVOC) training center in Jefferson City on August 28-29.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. charity offers free, hands-on defensive driver training to teens and their parents nationwide. Multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert founded the road safety organization in honor of his two teenage sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008. The class is free but requires a refundable deposit to hold your seat. For more information, or to register for the event, click here.

Funding for the Jefferson City B.R.A.K.E.S. event is being made possible by a federal highway safety grant from MoDOT, as part of Missouri’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan – Show-Me Zero, Driving Missouri Toward Safer Roads.