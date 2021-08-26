Antique Fair Returns in 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

After COVID-19 forced a hiatus last year, the Scotland County Antique Fair returns to Memphis’ City Square this week, complete with all the fun activities Scotland County residents have enjoyed from generation to generation.

The event kicks off Wednesday evening, August 25, with a Vespers Service at 6:00pm. The Scotland County R-1 Tailgate party will start at 6:30, and Jammin in Memphis, by KMEM, will begin at 7:30.

More activities kick off on Thursday, August 26. In the morning, entries and stands will set up, and food stands and museums will open. The Wiggins Museum will be open from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Quilt Show Entries will take place at the Boyer Event Center between 3:00pm and 7:00pm

Starting at 6:00pm. the Crowing of the King and Queen, the Baby Show, and the Crowning of the Prince and Princess will take place on the stage. The Bingo Tent will also open. Music by “No Apology” from Greentop will be on the stage at 7:30, and at 10:00pm, a raffle drawing will take place for $100.

On Friday, August 27, food stands, vendors, tractors and small engines will be open all day. The Wiggins Museum, Original Courthouse, and Barnett WWII Monument will be open from 10:00am until 4:00pm. The Quilt Show will be held at the Boyer Event Center from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, and the Window Display results and Local Talent will be on stage at 5:30pm. The Bingo Tent opens at 6:00pm, and Tractor and Small Engine judging takes place at 7:00pm. At 7:30pm, “Side of Country” from Bevier will play on the stage, and at 10:00pm another raffle drawing will take place for $100.

Saturday’s events start early, with the Firemen’s Breakfast at the Fire Station, starting at 6:00am. The 13th Scotland County Hospital 5K Fun Walk/ Run, 1.5 mile, will start on the east side of the square at 8:00am. Parade lineup and judging starts at 9:00AM, and the Car Show registration takes place between 9:00am and noon. The Quilt Show will be open from 9:00am until 6:00pm at the Boyer Event Center.

The Antique Fair Parade rolls at 10:00am. After the parade, the Rotary Club will have pork chops and chicken, and food stands and vendors will be open.

From 10:00am until 5:00Pm, the Downing/Boyer House, the Railroad Depot, Original Courthouse, and Barnett WWII Monument will be open. The Wiggins Museum will be open from 10:00am until 8:00pm

The Kiddie sanctioned pedal tractor pull will take place on the east side of the square at 11:30am, and the Car Show kicks off at noon. A Tractor Poker Run will start at 1:00pm, followed by Tractor Games at 3:00pm. The Bingo Tent opens at 4:00pm, and music by “Keota” from Macon will be on stage at 7:30pm. The final raffle for $100 will be held at 10:00pm

Sunday wraps up with an Antique Tractor Pull at the Fairgrounds, beginning at 10:00am.

Come on out this weekend to support your community and the many vendors and organizations.