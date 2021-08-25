Wilhelmina Spees Obituary

Wilhelminia June (Phillips) Spees, 88 of Downing, Missouri passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The daughter of Winnie Evert and Orilla Jean Phillips, she was born on June 11, 1933 at their family home in Alexis, Illinois. On October 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Verne Edward Spees. June and Verne moved to their little farm, northeast of Downing, Missouri. They farmed for many years as well as June was also working full time as an LPN at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. June’s dedication to nursing led to a 23 plus year career as an LPN. She then decided to put her focus on her family and farm work.

June was working in Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri from 1976 through 1997. She was also working in other hospitals and a nursing home in Scotland County.

June is survived by her children, John Kevin Spees and wife, Darrlea of Downing, Missouri and Terri Lynn Spears of Downing, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Johnne Spees of Colorado, Jenny Spees of Ottumwa, Iowa, Chris Swartwood of Wyoming, Torri Groseclose of Kirksville, Missouri, James Groseclose of Novinger, Missouri, Natasha West and husband, Brian of Coatsville, Missouri, Jason Spears and fiancée, Amber Ashby of Centerville, Iowa, Christy Knapp of Chicago, Illinois, Angie Knapp of Connecticut and Jeremy Knapp of Jefferson City, Missouri; nineteen great grandchildren and one sister, Marryann Swenson of Alexa, Illinois; nieces and nephews and other family members.

June is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verne Edward Spees on May 11, 1987; two brothers, Charles Eugene Phillips in infancy and John Paul Phillips and two sisters, Elsie Gerald and Margori Lee.

W. June Spees was a strong and beautiful daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friends to so many. She will be missed dearly.

The family would like to give appreciation to Hospice, Rail, Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia Postacute Rehab in Columbia, Missouri and Meals on Wheels.

There will be no services at this time. Burial of the cremains will be in the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.