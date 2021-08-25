Ernest Stauffer Obituary

Ernest Z. Stauffer, 58, of Rutledge, Missouri, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021, while riding horses with his wife north of Memphis, Missouri.

Ernest was born on January 23, 1963, in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the son of John and Civilla Zimmerman Stauffer.

On September 24, 1988, Ernest married Marjorie Zimmerman and they lived in Tunas, Missouri, till their move to Rutledge, Missouri, where Ernest had a dairy farm. He most recently was employed by Sensenig Trucking as a feed truck driver.

Ernest was a loving husband and father and will be dearly missed. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and horseback riding.

He attended Indian Creek Mennonite Church south of Memphis, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie; a son Conrad of the home; mother, Civilla of Tunas, Missouri; brothers and sisters, Ella, Susan and Miriam all of Tunas, Missouri, Luther (Diann) of Vandalia, Illinois, Nathan (Gloria) of Tunas, Missouri, Mabel of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Laura (Johnathan Wenger), Edna, Julia (Dwayne Bauman), and Arlene (Bryan Horst) all of Tunas, Missouri; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Ernest was preceded in death by a son, Lyle Grant Stauffer, and his father, John Stauffer.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Indian Creek Mennonite Church south of Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Burial will be in the Indian Creek Mennonite Cemetery south of Memphis, Missouri.

Officiating will be Luke Fox, Talmon Martin, Leonard Musser, and Nathan Stauffer. Casket Bearers will be Barry Zimmerman, Dean Ray Zimmerman, Gene Zimmerman, Nathan Stauffer, Dennis Sloan, and Darrel Stauffer.

The family requests no flowers, only your presence and condolences.

Memphis Funeral Home of Memphis, Missouri is assisting the family.