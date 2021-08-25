Delma Louise Mallett

Delma Louise (Snodgrass) Mallett, 86, of Troy, MO went home to Jesus on August 15, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Lincoln. She was born August 13, 1935 in Scotland County, MO, the youngest of three children to William N. and Anna (Wright) Snodgrass.

Delma and Hillis L. Mallett were united in marriage March 4, 1956 and raised three daughters on a farm near Greensburg, MO. Surviving are their daughters: Janet (Dave) Richardson of New Braunfels, TX, Joyce (Jerry) Martin of Liberty Township, OH, and Caroline (Paul) Huff of Troy, MO; six grandchildren: Kristin (Ismael) Garcia, Megan (Joe) Womick, Andrea (Sean) Corjay, Derringer Huff, Courtney Huff, and Cole Martin, and one great granddaughter, Giselle Garcia. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Lynda Matlick, JoAnn Mallett, and Anne Mallett, brother-in-law Glen Lister, nieces, nephews, and their families.

Delma was preceded in death by her husband, Hillis, an infant son, Mark Alan, her parents, her brother Junior and his wife Norma Snodgrass, her sister Evelyn and her husband Roscoe Jackson, sisters and brothers-in-law Doris and Cleon Rhodes, Edwin “Bill” and Betty Mallett, Donald Mallett, Paul Mallett, Georganna Lister, Earl Dane Mallett and Charles Matlick.

Delma graduated from Memphis High School in 1953. Over the years she worked at Harris Motor Co., Tri-County Shopper, Memphis Democrat, Community Bank of Memphis, and as a babysitter. Her highest priorities were her family and being a farm wife. She was a 40-year member of Greensburg Willing Workers Club, served as Treasurer of the Greensburg Cemetery Association for 27 years, and was active in the Greensburg Order of Eastern Star. After Hillis’ death, Delma moved to Troy, MO and soon found a new church home in First Christian Church, where she previously served as Elder. She was also a dedicated member of both Octavia Club and Edna Ricks Circle.

Delma’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, handiwork, and visiting with her many close friends and family. She regularly sent cards to and visited people in nursing homes or the hospital. She was up for an outing or social event any time, and enjoyed being able to offer a ride to her young-at-heart friends before giving up driving. She will be remembered for her angel food cakes, sugar cookies, and her incredible ability to make others feel loved. In her own words, she lived a very good life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the First Christian Church of Troy, 1302 Boone Street, Troy, MO, 63379.

A memorial service scheduled for Saturday, August 21, 2021, 10:00 a.m., also at the First Christian Church of Troy. Memorial donations may be made to: First Christian Church of Troy, or to the Greensburg Cemetery Association. Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest register at our website, mccoyblossomfh.com.

A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Greensburg Cemetery at Greensburg, Missouri.

Memphis Funeral Home of Memphis, Missouri is assisting the family with local arrangements.