Roadwork to Close Routes in Scotland County

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing pavement work on routes in Scotland County. See below for locations and additional information

Scotland County Route EE – August 23-24, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 15 to the end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. while work is being completed.

Scotland County Route CC – August 25-26, the road will be closed from Missouri Route 15 to Route B between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. while work is being completed.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

