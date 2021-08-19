MFA Oil Company Announces Local Annual Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The 2021 annual meeting of the Memphis MFA Oil Company bulk plant has been scheduled for 11:30 am – 1 pm on August 26, 2021, at 641 West Grand in Memphis, according to Tim Findling, local bulk plant manager.

Activities at the meeting will include a business report for the 2020 fiscal year, election of delegates for the year to come and drive-thru sack lunch will be provided.

All families are welcome, whether or not they are members of MFA Oil Company.