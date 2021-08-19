Memphis Swim Team Finishes Season With New Medley Record

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The conclusion of the 16th season of the Memphis Swim Team was an exciting meet held at Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy. The River Country Championships brings together more than 350 swimmers ages 4-18 from teams all over the tri-state area. Teams represented at the 2021 River Country Championships were, in order of points earned: Can-Oka (Canton/ Kahoka MO), Sheridan, Pike County (Pittsfield IL), Jacksonville IL, Twin Pike (Louisiana MO), Memphis MO, Hannibal MO, Quincy Country Club, Hamilton IL, and Adair Swim Association (Kirksville MO). Memphis Swim Team results are listed below as relay finishers, top 10 individual finishers, and participants:

100-yard Freestyle Relay

Girls 9-10: 2nd–Hilary Hamm, Elliot Myers, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth

Mixed 9-10: 9th–Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward, Rucker Ward, Marshall Rowland

200-yard Freestyle Relay

Girls 13-14: 2nd–Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Keeley Brown

Mixed 13-14: 7th–Brant Heine, Tracy Huber, Autumn Huber, Ezra Both

Girls 15-18: 2nd–Rosemary Shook, Payton Miller, Kloe Mauck, Carlee Smith

25-yard Backstroke

Girls 6U–8th, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 6U–7th, Rucker Ward

Boys 7-8–7th, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10–2nd, Elle Wentworth; 8th, Elliot Myers; 9th, Kierstyn Moore; Hilary Hamm, Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

50-yard Backstroke

Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber; Addy Frederick

Boys 11-12–7th, Brant Heine; Ezra Both

Girls 13-14–8th, Payton Miller; 10th, Kloe Mauck; Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti, Autumn Huber

Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 3rd, Tresa Huber; 5th, Hannah Green

50-yard Freestyle

Boys 8U–2nd, Marshall Rowland; 10th, Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–1st, Elle Wentworth; 3rd, Kierstyn Moore; 4th, Elliot Myers; Hilary Hamm, Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

100-yard Freestyle

Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber

Boys 11-12–10th, Brant Heine; Ezra Both

Girls 13-14–3rd, Rosemary Shook; 8th, Lilly Frederick; 9th, Payton Miller; 10th, Keeley Brown; Kloe Mauck, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber

Girls 15-18–8th, Tresa Huber; Hannah Green

25-yard Breaststroke

Girls 9-10–2nd, Kierstyn Moore; Hilary Hamm, Bryleigh Ward

50-yard Breaststroke

Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber

Boys 11-12–10th, Brant Heine; Ezra Both

Girls 13-14–9th, Cole Mazziotti; Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber

Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 4th, Tresa Huber

25-yard Butterfly

Boys 7-8–2nd, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10–2nd, Elle Wentworth; 9th, Cammy Frederick

50-yard Butterfly

Girls 13-14–5th, Rosemary Shook; Keeley Brown, Finley Heine

25-yard Freestyle

Girls 6U–Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 6U–8th, Rucker Ward

Boys 7-8–3rd, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10–1st, Elle Wentworth; 4th, Elliot Myers; 5th, Kierstyn Moore; Hilary Hamm, Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

50-yard Freestyle

Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber; Addy Frederick

Boys 11-12–Brant Heine, Ezra Both

Girls 13-14–5th, Rosemary Shook; Payton Miller, Kloe Mauck, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber

Girls 15-18–5th, Carlee Smith; 10th, Tresa Huber; Hannah Green

100-yard IM (25-yards each Butterfly, Back, Breast, Free)

Girls 13-14–8th, Rosemary Shook; 10th, Kloe Mauck; Payton Miller, Cole Mazziotti

200-yard Medley Relay (Back, Breast, Butterfly, Free)

Girls 9-10: 2nd–Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth, Elliot Myers

Girls 13-14: 3rd–Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti

Girls 15-18: 1st–Payton Miller, Carlee Smith, Rosemary Shook, Kloe Mauck