Memphis Swim Team Finishes Season With New Medley Record
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
The conclusion of the 16th season of the Memphis Swim Team was an exciting meet held at Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy. The River Country Championships brings together more than 350 swimmers ages 4-18 from teams all over the tri-state area. Teams represented at the 2021 River Country Championships were, in order of points earned: Can-Oka (Canton/ Kahoka MO), Sheridan, Pike County (Pittsfield IL), Jacksonville IL, Twin Pike (Louisiana MO), Memphis MO, Hannibal MO, Quincy Country Club, Hamilton IL, and Adair Swim Association (Kirksville MO). Memphis Swim Team results are listed below as relay finishers, top 10 individual finishers, and participants:
100-yard Freestyle Relay
Girls 9-10: 2nd–Hilary Hamm, Elliot Myers, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth
Mixed 9-10: 9th–Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward, Rucker Ward, Marshall Rowland
200-yard Freestyle Relay
Girls 13-14: 2nd–Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Keeley Brown
Mixed 13-14: 7th–Brant Heine, Tracy Huber, Autumn Huber, Ezra Both
Girls 15-18: 2nd–Rosemary Shook, Payton Miller, Kloe Mauck, Carlee Smith
25-yard Backstroke
Girls 6U–8th, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 6U–7th, Rucker Ward
Boys 7-8–7th, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10–2nd, Elle Wentworth; 8th, Elliot Myers; 9th, Kierstyn Moore; Hilary Hamm, Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
50-yard Backstroke
Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber; Addy Frederick
Boys 11-12–7th, Brant Heine; Ezra Both
Girls 13-14–8th, Payton Miller; 10th, Kloe Mauck; Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti, Autumn Huber
Girls 15-18–2nd, Carlee Smith; 3rd, Tresa Huber; 5th, Hannah Green
50-yard Freestyle
Boys 8U–2nd, Marshall Rowland; 10th, Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–1st, Elle Wentworth; 3rd, Kierstyn Moore; 4th, Elliot Myers; Hilary Hamm, Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
100-yard Freestyle
Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber
Boys 11-12–10th, Brant Heine; Ezra Both
Girls 13-14–3rd, Rosemary Shook; 8th, Lilly Frederick; 9th, Payton Miller; 10th, Keeley Brown; Kloe Mauck, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber
Girls 15-18–8th, Tresa Huber; Hannah Green
25-yard Breaststroke
Girls 9-10–2nd, Kierstyn Moore; Hilary Hamm, Bryleigh Ward
50-yard Breaststroke
Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber
Boys 11-12–10th, Brant Heine; Ezra Both
Girls 13-14–9th, Cole Mazziotti; Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber
Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 4th, Tresa Huber
25-yard Butterfly
Boys 7-8–2nd, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10–2nd, Elle Wentworth; 9th, Cammy Frederick
50-yard Butterfly
Girls 13-14–5th, Rosemary Shook; Keeley Brown, Finley Heine
25-yard Freestyle
Girls 6U–Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 6U–8th, Rucker Ward
Boys 7-8–3rd, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10–1st, Elle Wentworth; 4th, Elliot Myers; 5th, Kierstyn Moore; Hilary Hamm, Cammy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
50-yard Freestyle
Girls 11-12–Tracy Huber; Addy Frederick
Boys 11-12–Brant Heine, Ezra Both
Girls 13-14–5th, Rosemary Shook; Payton Miller, Kloe Mauck, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti, Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Autumn Huber
Girls 15-18–5th, Carlee Smith; 10th, Tresa Huber; Hannah Green
100-yard IM (25-yards each Butterfly, Back, Breast, Free)
Girls 13-14–8th, Rosemary Shook; 10th, Kloe Mauck; Payton Miller, Cole Mazziotti
200-yard Medley Relay (Back, Breast, Butterfly, Free)
Girls 9-10: 2nd–Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth, Elliot Myers
Girls 13-14: 3rd–Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Lilly Frederick, Cole Mazziotti
Girls 15-18: 1st–Payton Miller, Carlee Smith, Rosemary Shook, Kloe Mauck