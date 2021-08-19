Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

What started out as a part-time bookkeeping position has turned into a six decades of life in the lumber business for Downing native H. Middleton. The owner and operator of Memphis Lumber is celebrating sixty years in the business.

15 Years Ago

Cooler, rainy weather made it a little easier to handle when the bad news spread around town that the Memphis Municipal Swimming Pool would not be open August 14 and 15.

On Monday, August 14, Water Superintendent Dennis Howard discovered the pool’s chlorine pump had malfunctioned. The pump was removed and a new pump was to be delivered overnight and installed the following day.

25 Years Ago

Scotland County Farm Bureau announced that Representative Jim Sears is a recipient of the Farm Bureau Friend of Agriculture Award.

35 Years Ago

Approximately fifty-six buyers were on hand to purchase the 4-H and FFA youth livestock at the annual Junior Livestock Sale on August 8 of Fair Week.

45 Years Ago

The Scotland County R-1 Tigers Booster Club has managed in the past few months, to obtain through the Scotland County ASCS, the surveying and grade specifications for a perfectly crowned football field. Help the county with its dozers, graders, and manpower have met these specifications.

55 Years Ago

The Scotland County R-1 Board of Education in their regular meeting for August accepted two resignations, that of Mrs. Virginia McCully, who resigned to go to California to care for her sister, and that of Eugene Moss, whose wife is being treated in St. Louis. The resignation of Max Patterson as regular bus driver has also been accepted.

65 Years Ago

Max Powell, who has been on the staff of The Democrat for the past three months, has been made Associate Editor of the paper. Mr. Powell, during the past three months has assumed many of the editorial and advertising duties of the office and is rapidly learning other important phases of newspaper work.

70 Years Ago

Mrs. Hugh Meinhardt, Quincy, former Memphis resident and mother of Mrs. John Priest, underwent a major operation yesterday in a Quincy hospital.

Scotland County’s wheat production goal for 1952 has been set 8,571 acres, according to the county agricultural mobilization committee. This figure reapresented an increase over the 1951 alotment.