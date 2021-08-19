Department of Missouri VFW Life Membership Incentive – Half Price

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Memphis VFW Post 4958 would like to remind all eligible veterans, existing annual members as well as past annual members that through the courtesy of a grant, the Dept. of MO has a limited-time life membership incentive. If you purchase a life membership right now, the Dept. will reimburse the member for half of their cost! As with our other incentives, the Dept. QM MUST be notified to get the incentive mailed directly to you. Once the grant is gone, the incentive is over. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.

VFW Post 4958 encourages everyone that is eligible to take advantage of this program as it is the best incentive we’ve ever seen and will be available for a limited time. For more information contact Lloyd Erickson, VFW Post 4958 Recruiter, at 660-216-3655 or the VFW Post at 660-465-8995.