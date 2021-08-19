Bible Grove, MO, School Celebrates 100th Year on August 20-22, 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Contact for Bible Grove, MO, Historical Preservation Board:

Joel Kapfer (660) 216-4750, [email protected]

Contact for Trap Shoot: Lisa Wells, (660) 341-9264

Contact for Cornhole Tournament: Brett Hayden (660) 956-3565

Contact for Muzzle Loaders: Max Hamilton (660) 465-2206

(Bible Grove, MO, August 10, 2021)-The Bible Grove, MO., Historical Preservation Committee is hosting a 100th celebration of the school on August 20-22, 2021, in Bible Grove, MO. The school is listed on the National Register of Historical Places. Tours of the school will be on Saturday. The volunteer effort is for the purposes of education and raising funds for the preservation of the school.

At 6:00 pm, Friday festivities begin with bingo and Civil War camp being setup. At 9:30 am Saturday activities begin with a flag raising by Civil War re-enactors and 10 am the museum and food stands open. In addition, at 10 am, spectators can visit with Civil War living historians at their tents and a trap shoot starts. At 10:30 am, spectators can see Civil War drill demonstrations. At 11:30 am, the Indian Creek Muzzle Loaders Black Powder Shoot and Cornhole tournament begins.

The school committee at 12:00 pm will host kettle beans and cornbread luncheon, homemade ice cream, and lemon shake-ups.

At 1:00 pm, the Battle of Vassar Hill will be re-enacted, and another battle will take place at 4:30 pm. The Commanding Officers of the Civil War Re-enactment Kris Lancaster and Paul Tague have invited dismounted cavalry and artillery units. Camps are open to the public from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm on Saturday. An artillery unit will kick off events with cannon firepower. Both Union and Confederate re-enactors will demonstrate weapons, tactics, and firepower of the Civil War, share the role of Northeast Missouri soldiers and spectators will see a unit winding down after a day’s battle. Re-enactors at Bible Grove represent membership in the Missouri Civil War Re-enactors Association, Sons of Union Veterans, and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Spectators will experience history by watching it come alive and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the event. Northeast Missouri is rich in Civil War history. Many residents have ancestors who fought in the Civil War. The Hershel Brewer family own the land where the Battle of Vassar Hill took place in July 1862.

At 2:00 pm, there will be a straw scramble and other games. The Will C. See Memorial Traveling Trophy Shoot begins at 3 pm. A cake walk begins at 4 pm. Evening activities include a barbeque meal, raffle, Harvest Band and cannon night fire.

The Bible Grove Historical Preservation Board consists of Sharon Bradley, Dennis Bradley, Bobby Bradley, Joel Kapfer, Gene Spray, Lila Spray, and Max Hamilton. All hosts and volunteers participating in event activities are not responsible in case of accident, Covid, or theft.

“I hope to see many people walking around the school grounds, watching the trap shoots, visiting with muzzle loaders and Civil War re-enactors,” said Joel Kapfer.