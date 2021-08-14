Candance Smith Is Hired As The New Director Of Nursing At The Scotland County Care Center

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Candance “Candy” Smith is new to Memphis, having moved from Terre Haute, Indiana to be closer to family. She is married to John Smith and between them they have five children and six grandchildren.

Her career in nursing began in 1997 as a Certified Nurse’s Aide in a geriatric psych facility. From there, she has spent the last 25 years gaining experience and honing the skills that make her a perfect addition to our nursing home staff. First, Candy worked her way up to a certified medication technician and in 2017 decided to begin the process of becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a LPN, Candy became the Unit Manager of a dedicated skilled care unit, where she was responsible for the oversight of staff and clinical needs of her residents. It is here that she began to acquire the experience and qualities necessary to educate and lead a team in a long term care setting. In 2018 Candy furthered her education and became a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science degree. She has since worked in a Director of Nursing position until her family’s recent return to Missouri.

We are thrilled to welcome Candy and her family to Memphis and look forward to her unique insight and guidance as the new Director of Nursing at Scotland County Care Center.