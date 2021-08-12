Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Gov. Jay Nixon today asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to conduct damage assessment reports for all 114 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis to determine the extent of damage to crops and livestock because of the excessive heat and severe drought conditions persisting throughout the state.

15 Years Ago

The organizers of the Scotland County Community Clothes Closet recently announced the necessity to vacate their prior location house in the old Jefferson Street School building in Memphis.

25 Years Ago

Scotland County Memorial Library recently announced it has received a $6,000 memorial grant in memory of Verne and Beryl Leach, former residents of Scotland County.

35 Years Ago

An excellent crowd gathered to cheer on their favorite driver in Friday night’s demolition derby. It was “crash”, “bang”, “smoking radiators”, “wreckers” until the final car was declared the winner!

45 Years Ago

A 1972 International tractor, pulling a 40-foot gas transport trailer loaded with liquid fertilizer, overturned and spilled about 2,000 gallons, 1 mile south of Granger on Route F at 11:30 am Monday.

55 Years Ago

A large crowd saw plenty of excitement as motorcycle racers from all over the United States raced at the Scotland County Speedway Friday night. Two accidents occurred during the races, as Tony Dias of El Paso, Texas hit the gaurd rail on number three turn and was seriously injured and taken to Laughlin Hospital in Kirksville.

Dias apparently hit the rail and was thrown over, where he hit a post, resulting in these injuries. His condition is reported according to hospital officials as satisfactory. Another rider received a broken hand but refused medical attention.

60 Years Ago

IA governor Hilary A. Bush will be the principal speaker at the 22nd annual meeting of members of the Tr-County Electric Cooperative Association to be held Tuesday, August 15 15, 1961 at the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds, Kirksville.

A bridal shower for Miss Sharon McPherson was held Friday evening, August 4, at eight o’clock at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Roy McGee. Mary Lou Myers as hostess.

65 Years Ago

Last week the Memphis Democrat installed an Elliott Addressing Machine as part of the office policy to better service its subscribers.

The machine is a distinct advantage over the old system of mailing which pasted a small tab with hte name of the subscriber in a small box in the upper right hand corner of the page. Previously, changes had to be set and changed in a galley of type containing the list and then a tape similar to an adding machine tape had to be printed for the mailer.

70 Years Ago

Eleven members of the Memphis chapter of Future Farmers of America leave at 8 am on Monday for a week of training and recreation at the FFA camp in Lake Ozark State Park near Bagnell Damn. Memphis boys attending were Orin Orken, Delbert Hannan, Robert Shelley, Richard Briggs, David Newland, Wayne Hyde, Donald Orton, Jerry Childress, Roy Watson, Harold Johnson and LaVerne Heaton.

The Scotland County Grain Co. last Friday completed construction of a new Butler all-steel grain building with a storage capacity of 25,000 bushels. The new 94×32 foot structure adjoins the company’s new seed-cleaning plant erected this spring. It’s concrete floor is moisture-proof.