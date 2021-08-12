Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 28, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment sales and equipment issues. Billings also questioned if a road off the east end of County Road 861was a county road or a private drive. The road is a private drive.

Glen Cowell called to inquire why County Road 463 was not graded when the rest of the roads were done in the area. Billings will find out and send the grader back out.

Dale Bienusa called to see if there had been any response from MDC regarding the most recent correspondence sent by the Commission. The Commission has had no contact. Bienusa also reported that the VFW was able to provide a new Purple Heart sign for Highway 15 at the Scotland/Knox line at no cost to the County. The current sign was damaged.

The Commission completed closeout paperwork for FEMA Declaration 4453.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Monday,

August 2, 2021- Special Meeting

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 1:00 P.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners called Mike Hall with Marion County E-911 with questions regarding the Missouri 911 Service Board Financial Assistance Program. Commissioner Wiggins made a motion to sign the application for agreement on the Enhanced E-911 Grant; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion passed.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Wednesday,

August 4, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the July 29, 2021 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from the August 2, 2021 special meeting; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended the University of MO Extension meeting on August 3, 2021.

Brian Brush was in to ask about the slough on road #960. He also requested a letter from the County Clerk regarding information from a phone call.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney was in to talk with the Commissioners about the application for a grant for E-911.

Michael Billings, Road & Bridge Supervisor met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush and equipment issues.

Jim Kigar came in to discuss with the Commission and Michael Billings, Road Boss, about the Bridge #35400031 on road #361.

Robert Waddell was in to talk to the Commissioners about road #515 and #564

Commissioners called Ken Yovich, Garland Co., to ask him about a timeline for getting the courthouse roof repaired. He said someone would be here in a week for repairs.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 5, 2021.