Bar B Saddle Club News

A poker ride on horses or ATV’s will be held Sunday August 22nd, leaving at 1 pm and returning at 5 pm for a carry-in supper, weenie roast, and drawings from our raffle tickets.

Saddle Club members are selling raffle tickets 5/$10 for a General Raffle; all proceeds benefit the saddle club. If you would like tickets or to donate prizes, contact a member. Some of the prizes include: $100 Ayerco gift card; $100 Casey’s gift card; $100 cash from Lancaster Tire, a homemade knife, a wine-rack, blankets, gift baskets, and other items.

Our club is pleased to be selling tickets on a Browning 243 A-Bolt III Action Rifle with Nikon Scope 4-12×40. Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $20. All proceeds from the gun ticket sales will benefit Teresa Sears on medical expenses.

Come out to Bible Grove August 22nd to support the Saddle Club and enjoy the day.

For more information contact:

Lisa, (660) 341-9264

Bobby, (217) 257-4059

Jane, (660) 216-5201

Charlotte, (660) 216-2719