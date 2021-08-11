Marjorie Lee Fowler Obituary

Marjorie Lee Fowler, 74, passed away on July 31, 2021 in Memphis Missouri. She was the wife of Ricky Fowler of Greentop, Missouri. They shared 53 years of marriage together.

Born in Wright City Missouri on October 19, 1946, she was the daughter of James and Leona Mygatt. Margie graduated from Wright City High School in 1964. She and her husband were business proprietors in the Wright City/Warrenton area.

Margie was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Wright City. She enjoyed spending her free time crafting, sewing, decorating and collecting antiques. Margie will be remembered as an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining friends and family with her fine cooking and Christmas candy.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky of Greentop, Missouri, daughter Rachel Brockman (Richard) of Warrenton Missouri; son Adam Fowler of Warrenton Missouri; grandchildren Marley Fowler, Kaleb Brockman, Jacob Fowler and Madeline Brockman, and sister RoseAnn (Richard) Splitter of Springfield Missouri.

A Celebration of Life for Margie will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gateway Chapter, 851 Maryland Ave. Suite 12, St. Louis, MO 63105.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.