Georganna Lister Obituary

Georganna Lister, 86, of Memphis, Missouri passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

Georganna was born July 15, 1935, at the family home in rural Scotland County to Leonard and Bessie Lena Kennison Mallett.

She was a member and graduated with the Class of 1953 at Scotland County High School. She then attended Northeast Missouri Teacher’s College where she met Glen V. Lister, Jr.

Glen and Georganna were married on October 14, 1956, in Memphis, Missouri. They started their marriage in Stiles, Iowa and then moved to Kirksville, Missouri where they welcomed their daughter. Glen started his teaching career in LaGrange, Missouri and here they welcomed their son to the family.

After working various positions to match the ability to stay home and raise her children and then moving back to Memphis, she and Glen owned and operated “The Bootery” on the south side of the Memphis Square. She finished her retail career by working at “Happy Days” for many years.

Georganna was a member of The First Christian Church of Memphis, Missouri, acting as a Deaconess and worked with the Christian Women’s Workers. She was also a member of the Scotland County Hospital and Scotland County Care Center Auxiliary. Georganna was an avid Mizzou, Cardinal, and Scotland County Tiger’s fan. She enjoyed baking and cooking, including following the Food Channel years after her health prevented her from practicing her skills. Her greatest joy was being involved with her grandchildren’s academics and sports.

Georganna is survived by her husband, Glen V. Lister, Jr. of Memphis, Missouri; a daughter Anita and her husband Mike McRobert of Kansas City, Missouri; a son Kris and his wife Suzie of Memphis, Missouri; five grandchildren Kyle Lister and his fiancé Breanna Rambo of Buffalo, Missouri, Jeff and Katie McRobert of Columbia, Missouri, Kelly and Brian Bangs of Columbia, Missouri, Jennifer and Scott Molos of North Kansas City, Missouri and Anna and TJ McMinn of Ingleside, Texas; one great-grandson James Wiley McMinn. Also surviving are her sister Lynda Matlick of Keokuk, Iowa and three sisters-in-law Delma Mallet of Troy, Missouri, Anne Mallett of Edina, Missouri, and JoAnn Mallett of Edina, Missouri, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kay Speer and her husband Bill of Bloomfield, Iowa, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bessie Mallett; four brothers, Edwin “Bill” Mallett and his wife Betty, Donald Mallett, Hillis Mallett, Paul Mallett and Earl Dane Mallett as well as a sister and two brothers-in-law Doris and her husband Cleon Rhodes and Charles Matlick.

Visitation will open at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday at Memphis Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be in the Greensburg Cemetery in Greensburg, Missouri on Saturday, August 7 at 10:30 am with her grandchildren as honorary pallbearers.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Georganna may be left to the Scotland County Cancer Fund. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.