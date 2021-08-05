Sew & Go Quilt Guild Regular Meeting

The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met on July 13 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis. Those serving refreshments were Amy Ahrens and Jeannie Childress. Debbie Payne, president, called the meeting to order.

Jeannie Childress, treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report.

The dues to join the guild are now due to and will remain the same as last year.

The guild discussed charity quilts, which need to be queen size at least.

Next month, members will learn about their challenges for the year.

Sometime soon, there will be a program on applique.

Nettia Overhulser won the raffle gift bag.

Those showing projects were Susan Chidester, Jennifer Esser, and Barbara Clark.

Others in attendance were Jill Wilson, Joann Schultz, Barbara Blessing, Jane Martin, Linda Koser, Joyce Startt, Nettia Overhulser, Elaine Burkholder, Treva Wittstock.

Submitted by Tina Newcomb