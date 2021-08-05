Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

As more customers choose to conduct their postal business online, on their smart phones and at their favorite shopping destinations, the need for the U.S. Postal Service to maintain its nearly 32,000 retail offices-the largest retail network in the country-diminishes. To that end, the U.S. Postal Service announced on July 26 that it will be taking the next step in the right-sizing its expansive retail networking by conducting studies of approximately 3,700 retail offices to determine customer needs.

15 Years Ago

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a pair of canine deaths and is warning animal owners in the city limits to beware of a possible danger to their animals.

25 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Ebeling and Emily hosted a birthday party July 21, in honor of their son and brother, Joshua, who was four years old, July 16.

35 Years Ago

Six Scotland County young ladies will compete in the 1986 Scotland County Fair Queen Contest. The Chosen Fair Queen will be eligible to compete in the Missouri State Fair Queen Contest. The six young ladies are Dawn Shelley, Dana Smoot, Laura Gregory, Missy Baker, Gretchen DeRosear and Toni White.

45 Years Ago

Scotland County motor graders began work on Thursday on hte new SCR-1 football field. The old field has been known as “the worst in the conference,” since Scotland County began football and will have to be used this season while the new field is being developed.

55 Years Ago

Work is progressing on the former Bell and Croley Hatchery building now owned by Ezra Dodge, on hte northeast corner of the square.

65 Years Ago

Twelve members of the Memphis Chapter of Future Farmers of America spent last week at the lake of the Ozarks at teh FFA camp, Camp Sunrise. They were accompanied by their advisor, Elmer C. Boekman.

R.C. Baker is constructing facilities behind Texaco Service Station sufficient to locate 8 house trailers. Sewer and water lines are being laid this week.

Sheriff Clyde Evans was notified of a wrecked 1955 Chevrolet which had apparently been abandoned 7 to 8 miles west of Memphis Monday. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the car belonged to a Joliet, IL resident.

75 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Wright of the West Palm Beach, Florida, are visiting this week with her sister and brother-in-law and family, Mr. and Mrs. Etsel Lough. Mr. Wright invented a machine to seperate ramine fiber from the stems, after which cloth is made.

C.M. Black celebrated his 80th birthday.

The blacktopping of Highway 15 from Memphis to the Iowa line was finished.

85 Years Ago

The water supply at Lancaster with only 9 or 10 feet of water in the city resorvoir.

Twenty additional Missouri Counties were designed as emergency drouth areas, bringing the total in the state to 74.

Effective August 1 the rural mail routes were reduced from seven to six, and all rural carriers were to leave the post office at 11 o’clock.

95 Years Ago

A family picnic dinner was served at the Deck-Rickeberg home near Gorin in honor of Mrs. E. F. Bartlet and children of Washington D.C.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Glen Abernathy.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Blaine, August 6.

Mrs. Faye Dennison received a B.S. degree in Education at Kirksville.

105 Years Ago

J.C. Kirby of West Plains, MO, former editor of the Memphis Democrat. died at his home, July 31. He was elected president of the Missouri Press Association in 1893.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Smith visited Mrs. C.C. Orr at Lambert Montana.

In the shooting tournament held at the fair grounds in Memphis July 26 and 27, Arthur Steeples won hte Northeast Missouri Championship, making 96 out of 100 shots.

John Wilson, wife and two daughters, Mildred and Helen of Ellensburg, WA were visiting relatives and friends at Memphis, for the first time in 18 years.