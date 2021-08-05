Commission Minutes

Thursday,

July 22, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 21, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues, road conditions, and upcoming projects.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 10:46 A.M. to attend a virtual MoDOT LPA Advisory Committee meeting, and returned at 11:50 A.M.

The Commission ordered solicitation of propane bids.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday,

July 28, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:32 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 22, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Brian Brush questioned the Commission about a plan for the repair of Bridge 00200062 on County Road 960. Brush complimented the grading work recently done in the northwest part of the county, requested copies of minutes referencing any litigation in which the county is currently involved, inquired about the process for a recall election, and asked for Commissioner Ebeling and Wiggins to resign.

Coney Baker inquired about rock for the northwest quadrant of the county this year and informed the Commission that rock on County Road 905 had washed off the road.

Virgin Oberholtzer inquired about rock on County Road 155 and creating a new driveway off State Route A. The Commission directed Mr. Oberholtzer to MoDOT for the driveway inquiry.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel usage reports.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice 13 for Project RRP-000S (581).

Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds, notified the Commission of her early retirement. to-wit:

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, presented the Commission with a proposal for E-911 services housed through Marion County. The Commission will have the proposal reviewed by MAC general council.

Derek Weber and Marla Greiner of NEMO Regional Planning met with the Commission to discuss the possibility of the County applying for a Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the Scotland County Nursing Home District. The Commission agreed to the project.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.