Lavona Ruth Harper Obituary

Lavona Ruth Harper-Martin, 70, of Memphis formerly of Wyaconda, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

She was born in Ratone, New Mexico, on May 21, 1951, the daughter of Hebert Ray and Ola May Hillard Schell Abernathy.

Lavona attended Ballard High School in Barlow, Kentucky.

She married Steve Blye and to this union two daughters were born.

Lavona drove a truck for several years and met Donald “Donnie” Martin and they were married and moved to Memphis, Missouri to make a home.

She worked as a CNA at the Scotland County Care Center for several years before retiring.

Lavona is survived by a dear friend, Ellen Beames of Wyaconda, Missouri; two daughters, Stephanie Goldsberry of Dublin, Kentucky and Carrie Holmes of Louisville, Kentucky; a brother, Gerald Schell of Los Lunas, New Mexico; two sisters, Sandy Beasley of LaCenter, Kentucky and Cheryl Schell of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two stepsisters, Rebecca Edwards of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Melody Pool of Barlow, Kentucky; five grandchildren; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Martin and her parents.

A Celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Lavona Harper may be left to the Scotland County Care Center. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.